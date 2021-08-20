Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy with husband Colin Jost

Congratulations are in for Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost after the couple welcomed their first child together, reported People.

The news was confirmed by the doting father, Saturday Night Live star Jost on Wednesday, who announced the name of his first child with the Black Widow star on Instagram. “Ok ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October of 2020 after three years of dating.

According to multiple sources, Johansson gave birth to a baby boy recently, with no date being specified.

News about the couple’s pregnancy first broke early in July, with an insider source telling Page Six, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

She was also noticeably absent from any in-person promotional events for Black Widow, a huge release. One source at the time was quoted, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

The actor has since sued Disney over Black Widow’s release, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.

Scarlett Johansson’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of “Black Widow” had reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.