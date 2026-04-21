Scarlett Johansson's 'Lucy' Blasts Off on Netflix

Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi thriller “Lucy” is now streaming on Netflix, and it’s gaining popularity! The 2014 film, directed by Luc Besson, follows a woman who gains superhuman abilities after being exposed to a powerful chemical.

With a budget of $40 million, “Lucy” grossed an impressive $469 million worldwide, making it one of Johansson’s highest-grossing films.

Now, over a decade later, Lucy is officially streaming on Netflix in the United States.

Lucy follows the titular character as she is kidnapped by thugs and turned into a drug mule, but when she is surgically implanted with a package containing a powerful chemical, it leaks into her bloodstream, giving her superhuman abilities, including telekinesis and telepathy, turning the tables on her captors.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Morgan Freeman, Choi Min-sik, and Amr Waked, and explores themes of consciousness and evolution.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, “Lucy” has developed a cult following and is currently ranked #9 on Netflix’s most popular movies list.