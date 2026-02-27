Scary Movie 6 Trailer Leaks Online

The Scary Movie 6 trailer has officially surfaced online after debuting in theaters ahead of Scream 7, giving fans their first look at the long-awaited horror comedy sequel. The sixth installment marks the highly anticipated return of the franchise’s original creators, with Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans reuniting to deliver their signature brand of outrageous parody.

Scary Movie 6 trailer – leaked pic.twitter.com/ca5V6ELeeB — Āro 🎬 (@Aroshowsup) February 27, 2026

Beloved Cast Returns for Scary Movie 6

The Scary Movie 6 trailer confirms the comeback of franchise veterans Anna Faris and Regina Hall, reprising their iconic roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. They’re joined by returning favorites including Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, and Jon Abrahams. Fresh faces entering the spoof universe include Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner.

Scary Movie 6 Trailer Breakdown: What to Expect

The Scary Movie 6 trailer kicks off with a frantic subway scene where a terrified woman finds herself cornered by an assembly of famous masked killers—including Ghostface and the viral doll M3GAN. True to the franchise’s irreverent style, the clip delivers dark comedy when the victim pauses mid-attack to correct another passenger about her pronouns, immediately establishing the film’s boundary-pushing humor.

The teaser promises no-holds-barred comedy with its bold tagline: “Every line will be crossed.”

Horror Movies Getting the Spoof Treatment