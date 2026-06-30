Scary Movie crosses $1 billion worldwide, Wayans Brothers tease sequel plans

The Scary Movie franchise has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, 26 years after the Wayans brothers launched the horror parody series.

The 2026 reboot, _Scary Movie 6_, led the surge and is now sparking talk of another sequel.

Box Office Milestone: $1.1 Billion and Counting

The latest film has grossed $208.5 million worldwide in three weeks — $100.5M domestic and $108M overseas — pushing the franchise total to around $1.112 billion.

Franchise breakdown:

Scary Movie 2000: $278M

Scary Movie 2 2001: $141.2M

Scary Movie 3 2003: $220.6M

Scary Movie 4 2006: $178.2M

Scary Movie 5 2013: $78.3M

Scary Movie 2026: $208.5M+

Made for just $30 million, the reboot opened to $105.5M worldwide, setting a franchise opening record. It’s the first R-rated comedy to cross $100M domestically since Girls Trip in 2017.

Wayans Brothers Return Powers the Comeback

After a 13-year gap since Scary Movie 5, Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans reunited to write, produce, and star.

They were joined by Anna Faris and Regina Hall returning as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks for the first time in 25 years. Michael Tiddes directed.

The film spoofs reboots, sequels, “elevated horror,” and anything with “legacy” in the title.

Sequel Speculation: Paramount Eyes Another Film

Paramount has not officially announced _Scary Movie 7, but the strong box office has fueled expectations of reuniting with the Wayans brothers again.

Industry reports say the success has “already sparked chatter about future projects”. The franchise now surpasses Scream 7’s worldwide total and is closing in on the Scream franchise’s cumulative $1.118B.