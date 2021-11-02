Scary video: Fire erupts as children burn firecracker on manhole

The scary video of five children suffering burns after lighting a firecracker on top of sewers made rounds on social media.

The incident was reported from the Yogi Chowk area in Surat city of Gujrat state.

The clip sees the children burning the firecracker while sitting over the manhole. A fire then erupts and the children had to run for their lives.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR UNDERAGE

Children while playing with firecrackers material, got caught by fire coming out of sewer main hole.

They reportedly suffered minor burn injuries and were being treated.

The reason for the fire extinguishing on its own was that there was very little gas in the manhole.

It was also mentioned that there was work being done on the gas pipeline in society.

The pipeline was reportedly damaged when the incident took place. The small quantity of the leaking gas caused the fire to erupt when the firecracker got lit by the children.

Earlier, a manhole burst open in Fujian recently after three children dropped live firecrackers inside, according to South China Morning Post.

Children across China are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying pic.twitter.com/XEA5AEYOzk — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) February 9, 2021

The impact from the explosion was so intense, it flung one child in the air and knocked another one to the ground.

