Scary video: Large huntsman spider crawls out of child’s shoe

A scary video of a large huntsman spider crawling out of a child’s shoe in Australia is viral across social media platforms.

A 29-second scary video on YouTube sees the huntsman spider making its way out of the shoe, before going on to reveal its size. The terrifying noises can be heard in the background as well.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the family that lives in the Western Australia state usually encounter such spiders but this one had them scared.

“We live in a tiny little farming town in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia,” a woman named Ruth Tinley said as quoted in the report. “Creepy crawlies are always coming in from the bush. We stumbled across this huge huntsman spider in our shed and it gave quite a scare.”

The video has 5,000 views and counting on YouTube. There were users who found the situation to be humourous while others expressed their concern.

Australian Museum mentions that huntsman spiders have long legs with brown to grey colour. Their “flattened bodies” allow them to survive in narrow

The creatures have a tendency to enter cars, houses can also hide on the dashboard of the vehicles.

Previously, a man from Australia shared a terrifying photo of a giant huntsman spider with a size of a face perched on his living room wall.

Jake Gray had first spotted the spider inside his home in Cairns city in Queensland state and later found out that it had grown to a monstrous size after 12 months.

