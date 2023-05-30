33.9 C
SCBA president submits response in SC bill case

By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi on Tuesday submitted his response to the top court in Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Abid Zuberi in his response submitted to the Supreme Court stated that Parliament by passing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, ‘interfered’ in the domain of the judiciary.

Articles 2,4,6 of the bill are in contradiction with Article 191, which gives power to the SC for amendments in its rules and procedure.

“Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 is a violation of the constitution.”  Zuberi also gave references of Pakistan and international judiciaries in his reply.

Amid strong protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, the Joint Sitting of Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the Parliament.

It is to mention that President Dr Arif Alvi returned the ‘judicial reforms’ bill for reconsideration to the Parliament as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution.

