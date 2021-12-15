SCBA to approach apex court over article 62 (1)(f), NAB ordinance   

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)has decided to approach the apex court for an explanation on Article 62 (1)(F) of the Constitution of Pakistan besides also challenging the NAB ordinance, ARY NEWS reported.

This was announced by SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon, who said that they would soon file two separate petitions against Article 62 (1)(F) and the NAB ordinance soon.

“The petitions will be filed under article 182 (3),” he said and added that currently, the drafts of the petitions are being prepared.

On October 06, President Arif Alvi has promulgated the National Accountability second amendment ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The ordinance further paved the way for the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to continue holding his post until the appointment of his successor.

Later, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 following approval of President Alvi in November.

Under the new amendments that come into force retrospectively from Oct 6, cases of fraud and deception with the public have been brought back under the ambit of the corruption watchdog.

The ordinance also clarifies the sections related to the video and online recording of depositions, allowing accountability courts to follow the old procedure for the purpose until electronic devices are installed in courts.

Moreover, the president took back the authority he gave to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forum to remove the NAB chairman under Article 209 in the previous NAB Ordinance.

