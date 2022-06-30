Schedule for Punjab CM’s vote recount issued 

LAHORE: Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, the provincial assembly secretariat has issued a schedule and code of conduct for the election of the Punjab Chief Minister, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the provincial assembly secretariat has issued the schedule as per the order of the Lahore High Court. The Punjab Assembly session has been summoned tomorrow (July 1) at 4pm for the election of Chief Minister.

The secretariat has also issued a code of conduct for the Punjab CM’s election, as per which guests of staff and members of provincial assembly will not be allowed.

LHC verdict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered recount of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented the majority verdict.

