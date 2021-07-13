Know how to schedule messages on Telegram

Have you ever wanted to schedule a message for a friend on a messaging app if yes you could now avail yourself of the facility on Telegram that has a feature that can help you do that.

Scheduling messages on Telegram ensures your message goes out at a specific time so that it reaches the recipient even if you’re not online at the scheduled time slot.

Gone are the days when you needed to stay awake until midnight just to be the first person to send a birthday wish to your friend or relative. Or the days when you needed to pick up your phone every two hours to send your friend a reminder for your flight booked for later that day.

Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging service that lets you send messages, photos, videos, and files of any type to people around the world. But one of the features that Telegram has, which not many other apps have, is the ability to schedule messages for later.

How to Schedule Messages on Telegram

You can schedule a personal or group message several months in advance. You simply need to set a time and date for it to be sent.

To schedule a message, follow these steps:

Open an existing chat or create a new chat with the recipient. If you’re scheduling a group message, open the relevant group.

Type message content in the text panel.

Tap and hold send button for two seconds.

Click on Schedule Message.

Scroll to your preferred date and time.

Tap Send on [set date] at [set time].

You can view scheduled messages by tapping on the Calendar icon in the message panel. You can also edit or delete the message in the Scheduled Messages interface.