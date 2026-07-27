Schedule, squads announced for National Champions Cup
- By Web Desk -
- Jul 27, 2026
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the squads and the schedule of the National Champions Cup, which is set to run from 11 to 18 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
All seven matches in the tournament will be day-night with the first ball expected to be bowled at 3pm local time.
The 50-over List-A tournament marks the beginning of the 2026-27 domestic cricket season and will comprise of four teams – Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues and Pakistan Gold.
The tournament will see the teams playing on a single-league round-robin basis with the top two contesting for the final on Tuesday, 18 August.
The national selection committee has announced set playing XIs for each team along with a tournament reserve pool of 13 players.
Teams will field the announced 11 players and can pick from the reserve pool of 13 players only in the case of injury and concussion. The reserve players will accompany teams at training and on match-days.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan are set to lead the sides.
The 44 players and the reserve pool have been selected keeping in mind the preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 as the focus shifts on the mega-event.
Squads in alphabetical order
Pakistan Greens:
Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Farhan Yousuf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) and Sameer Minhas
Pakistan Whites:
Saim Ayub (captain), Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan (wicket-keeper)
Pakistan Blues:
Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim, Taimur Khan (wicket-keeper) and Tayyab Tahir
Pakistan Gold:
Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abdul Subhan, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Akhlaq (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Imran and Saad Khan
Reserve pool:
Batters – Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Irfan Khan
All-rounders – Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz
Pacers – Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Salman, Razaullah, Saqib Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani
Wicket-keeper – Haseebullah
Tournament schedule:
11 August – Pakistan Green v Pakistan Whites
12 August – Pakistan Blues v Pakistan Gold
13 August – Pakistan Blues v Pakistan Whites
14 August – Pakistan Gold v Pakistan Green
15 August – Pakistan Blues v Pakistan Green
16 August – Pakistan Gold v Pakistan Whites
18 August – Final (Top two teams)