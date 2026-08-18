A new training initiative aimed at helping young Pakistanis develop digital and technical skills has been announced, with 50,000 scholarship cards to be awarded across Pakistan. The deadline for applications is 21 August 2026.

The ‘Hunarmand Punjab Advanced IT and Technical Training Program’ will offer courses in more than 30 fields, including artificial intelligence, digital marketing, web development, graphic design, e-commerce, cybersecurity, data science, freelancing, video editing, app development and YouTube monetization.

Eligibility:

Pakistani citizens aged 15 to 50 who have completed at least matriculation are eligible to apply in the Hunarmand Punjab Advanced IT and Technical Training Program.

Of the 50,000 scholarship cards, 25,000 will be allocated to Punjab, while the remaining 25,000 will be distributed among Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Applicants will also be required to meet other program conditions and score at least 85 percent in the final evaluation test.

Under the announced merit, candidates achieving 85 percent may qualify for fee reimbursement.

Those scoring higher may be eligible for additional incentives: those scoring 86–88 percent can get a solar panel, for 89–91 percent, a Chromebook, 92–94 percent, a laptop, and those candidates scoring 95 percent or above can get an electric bike.

Courses Offer:

The Hunarmand Punjab Advanced IT and Technical Training Program covers a wide range of technology and vocational skills. Courses include Amazon Virtual Assistant, Shopify and Daraz business, WordPress, React and Node js, MERN Stack, PHP Laravel, Python programming, machine learning, SEO, Google Ads and IELTS preparation.

Other training options include textile designing, digital embroidery and penetration testing.