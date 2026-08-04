Scholarship opportunity for Pakistani students in a foreign country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for one undergraduate scholarship in the Information Technology field.

The scholarship is available at the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT), Sri Lanka, for the September/October 2026 intake.

HEC has urged Pakistani students to apply for the scholarship. The commission has provided all the details of the complete eligibility criteria and application procedure.

Scholarship Benefits

Full tuition fee waiver for the entire duration of the degree programme (3–4 years).

Scholarship value ranging from USD 10,000 to USD 25,000, depending on the selected programme.

Opportunity to transfer to selected offshore degree programmes offered by SLIIT’s international partner universities, subject to the respective university’s tuition and other applicable charges.

Internationally recognized qualifications awarded by SLIIT and selected partner universities.

Eligibility Criteria

Must be a Pakistani/AJK national

Must have completed Advanced Level (A-Level/London or equivalent) qualifications.

Must have completed HSSC/equivalent education.

Must have obtained the minimum entry qualifications required for the selected programme.

Demonstrate strong academic performance (generally between 75% and 90% or equivalent).

Be eligible for admission to a bachelor’s degree programme in their home country.

Hold a valid passport and submit all required supporting documents.

Note Regarding Not Having Certificates

Applicants who have not yet received their HSSC/A-Level/Equivalent certificate may submit a completion/hope certified letter issued by the relevant education authority confirming their eligibility for university admission in their home country.

Scholarship covers tuition fees only

This scholarship covers tuition fees only. All other expenses, including accommodation and meals, airfare, living expenses, health insurance, visa and visa renewal charges, and other personal expenses, must be borne by the students.

For Complete details: Visit the HEC website