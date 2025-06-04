Fully funded scholarships announced for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Morocco has offered 10 fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for admission into Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical, and Professional Education for the academic year 2025-26, ARY News reported quoting HEC.

According to an announcement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, these scholarships are open to Pakistani and AJK nationals in fields such as Medical Studies, Engineering, Management Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, and Architecture. Students can apply for undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, subject to eligibility criteria including academic qualifications and age limits. The deadline to register online is Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 4:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK nationals and should not hold dual nationality. Candidates applying for undergraduate programs must have completed a minimum of 12 years of education (FSc or A-level) and be no older than 23 years.

Master’s applicants need 16 years of relevant education, while PhD candidates must have completed at least 18 years in a related field. A valid HAT or USAT score is mandatory, depending on the level of study, and nominations will be based on these test scores.

Since French is the primary medium of instruction in most Moroccan institutions, especially in scientific and economic disciplines, selected candidates will be required to complete a French language refresher course at centers such as Alliance Française in Pakistan during the 2024-25 academic year. Courses in Arabic Language and Literature and Islamic Studies are taught in Arabic, and applicants for these fields must be proficient in the language.

Interested students must apply online through the HEC portal at scholarship.hec.gov.pk under the Moroccan Govt Scholarship Program. At this stage, there is no need to submit hard copies of documents. However, shortlisted candidates will later need to provide academic transcripts, motivation letters, recommendation letters, medical certificates, and other relevant documents including a police clearance certificate and, if employed, a No Objection Certificate from their employer.

Applicants pursuing professional degrees like medicine, engineering, or law must confirm the accreditation status of their chosen programs with the relevant professional councils in Pakistan, such as PMDC, PEC, or PBC. Special instructions have been issued by PMDC regarding admissions to foreign medical institutions, and applicants are advised to review these guidelines thoroughly.