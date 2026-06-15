Scholarships announced for students

The Sindh government has approved university scholarships for 2,662 students from the province of Sindh for the academic year 2025,26.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Sindh Education Endowment Fund (SEEF), chaired by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah.

The board also approved the renewal of scholarships for 5,853 students already pursuing higher education under the SEEF Scholarship Program.

It was informed in the meeting that under the SEEF scholarship scheme, funds are being provided to students from Sindh enrolled in 92 universities across Pakistan.

The total capital of the Sindh Education Endowment Fund is expected to reach Rs.11.62 billion by 2026. Scholarships are financed through returns generated from the fund’s investments.

The meeting was told that Rs. 2 billion annually is contributed by the Sindh government to the endowment fund.

Established in 2002, the fund has so far enabled 42,169 students to complete higher education at universities across the country.

On this occasion, provincial education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the SEEF scholarship program provides opportunities for students from Sindh to pursue higher education at both public and private universities nationwide.

He instructed to review the SEEF fund’s investment framework to improve returns and expand the number of scholarships available to students.

The board also decided that SEEF’s Executive Committee would submit recommendations aimed at increasing scholarship in universities.

The meeting also agreed to digitise all SEEF operations to improve transparency. In addition, the board approved a third-party audit of the fund to further strengthen institutional performance.