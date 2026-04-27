ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis contribute significantly to the national exchequer through their remittances; however, many face challenges in finding affordable higher education opportunities for their children abroad.

In response, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has announced a comprehensive scholarship program under the Overseas Pakistanis Education Fund (OPEF). The initiative is designed to provide financial support to the children and spouses of overseas Pakistanis.

Covered Programs

The scholarship is available for students currently enrolled in:

Intermediate (HSSC)

Undergraduate (MBBS, BDS, Engineering, etc.)

Postgraduate (Master’s or MS programs)

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the grant, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Academic Standing: A minimum of 60% marks or a 2.5 CGPA in the most recent examination.

OPF Membership: One parent (mother or father) or the spouse of the student must be a registered member of the OPF. (Membership is automatically granted upon obtaining the Protector of Emigrants stamp.

Income Limit: The total monthly family income must not exceed Rs 200,000.

Exclusivity: The applicant must not be a recipient of any other scholarship during the current academic year.

Deceased Members: Children of deceased registered members are also eligible to apply under specific compassionate conditions.

How to Apply

Application forms can be downloaded directly from the official OPF website or obtained in person from OPF regional offices located in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mirpur.

Important Dates

The deadline for the submission of completed application forms is April 30, 2026.

For further details:

Please contact the OPF Head Office in Islamabad via their official phone numbers or email address for any queries.