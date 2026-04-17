KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved a new advanced digital ‘student attendance monitoring system’ aimed at improving school attendance and reducing dropout rates across the province.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting of Sindh chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, where officials presented details of the initiative.

Under the new digital system, each student in public schools will be assigned a unique identification (ID) number.

Teachers will record daily attendance using a mobile application, with the data uploaded in real time to a central dashboard accessible at both provincial and district levels.

If a student remains absent for an extended period, teachers and concerned authorities will receive automatic alerts t.

The program will operate via teachers’ mobile phones, with internet and data expenses to be covered through school budgets.

The Chief Minister of Sind, Syed Murad Ali Shah, believes that the initiative will help to enhance transparency in attendance tracking while also improving oversight of teaching staff.

Separately, the cabinet was also briefed on a proposal to award scholarships to 20,000 students in public universities.

The scheme aims to equip young people with skills aligned with the demands of the modern digital markets.