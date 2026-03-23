School closures extended for 8 days

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has announced an extension in the closure of all public and private schools across the province until March 31, 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the School Education Department Balochistan, the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing circumstances in the region.

The notification states that all schools and educational institutions, both public and private, will remain closed until the end of the month. However, ongoing activities such as school enrollment campaigns, the digital census of schools, and examinations (if any) will continue as per the prescribed schedule.

Balochistan Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Shahid Rind, said the decision to extend the closure was made in the context of measures taken at the national level.

He added that the provincial government is continuously and closely monitoring the situation and will determine the future course of action accordingly.

Shahid Rind also urged parents to ensure that children remain engaged in educational activities during the holidays. He assured that steps would be taken to resume academic activities as soon as conditions improve.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the provincial government had announced the closure of educational institutions until March 23, following Eid-ul-Fitr.

Separately, a recent Balochistan Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, approved a comprehensive austerity package aimed at reducing government expenditures and conserving fuel amid global and regional economic challenges.

Under the austerity measures, provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries will voluntarily forgo two months’ salaries, while members of the provincial assembly will take a 25 percent voluntary salary reduction.

Additionally, government officers in Grade 20 and above earning more than Rs 300,000 per month will contribute two days’ salary. Employees in the health and education sectors have been exempted from these deductions.