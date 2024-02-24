School for transgender children opened in Lahore

A first-ever state-of-the-art institute to provide education and shelter to transgender children has been established in Lahore.

Outgoing Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated “Tahaffuz Darsgah”, literally “safe lyceum”, for the marginalised community.

Located near Jallo Park, “Tahaffuz Darsgah” is a revolutionary initiative, which will provide O- and A-levels education and accommodation.

The institute has been established in just 18 days by the United Kingdom Curriculum and Accreditation Board.

“Tahaffuz Darsgah’s building might be small but its task is really big,” Naqvi said on Friday during his visit to the facility.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, UK Curriculum and Accreditation Board Chairman Zahid Bhatti, members of transgender community, and others were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the chief minister inspected the classrooms, hostel, rooms, and other facilities at the Tahaffuz Darsgah.

Naqvi was apprised during the briefing that the transgender children would be given technical training and education and a safe environment.

He lauded the UK educational board’s efforts in establishing the centre in a brief period. He also appreciated Punjab IGP Dr Anwar for his work for the transgender community during the past year.