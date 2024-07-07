School headmaster accused of raping ninth grade student

HAFIZABAD: A private school principal who allegedly molested a ninth grade student was arrested from his residence in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After lodging a First Information Report (FIR) over the complaint of the victim’s father, the school headmaster was arrested, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed.

According to the text of the FIR, the principal allegedly ‘raped’ the student for several months and attempted to molest other girls as well.

The police officials stated that the affected student was taken to the hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Last month, a girl was allegedly raped by a man she met on a matrimonial app in Lahore, police said on Thursday.

As per details, the woman was ‘raped’ by a doctor in the area of Nawab Town in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused in Nawab Town police station, investigation is ongoing, police.

The ‘rape-victim’ girl in her statement in FIR said that she met the doctor on the app related to marriage and met with him at the hospital’s cafe.

“The doctor reportedly forcefully took the girl with him and raped her,” the FIR further said.

According to police, the victim girl’s medical treatment is going on, and the accused will also be arrested soon.