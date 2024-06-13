Lahore girl befriended on matrimonial app, ‘raped’ by doctor

LAHORE: A girl was allegedly raped by a man she met on a matrimonial app in Lahore, police said on Thursday.

As per details, the woman was ‘raped’ by a doctor in the area of Nawab Town in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused in Nawab Town police station, investigation is ongoing, police.

The ‘rape-victim’ girl in her statement in FIR said that she met the doctor on the app related to marriage and met with him at the hospital’s cafe.

“The doctor reportedly forcefully took the girl with him and raped her,” the FIR further said.

According to police, the victim girl’s medical treatment is going on, and the accused will also be arrested soon.

Read more: School principal arrested for ‘rape bid’

Earlier, the Karachi police arrested three suspects for attempting to rape a schoolgirl and making a video in the Malir Jafar Tayyar area.

According to details, the victim schoolgirl went to her friend’s residence where some boys attempted to rape her and film the incident.

The police said that the suspects made a video of the victim and were threatening to viral it. A case of attempted rape and blackmailing has been reported.

The case was registered at the Malir City police station and arrested the suspects, who had the video in their mobile phones.