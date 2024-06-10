School principal arrested for ‘rape bid’

KARACHI: A principal of a private school in Orangi Town, Karachi has been arrested for trying to sexually assault a 10th-grade female student, ARY News reported citing First Information Report (FIR).

A case has been registered at Iqbal Market police station against the principal after a complaint was filed by the sister of the female students. After the registration of the FIR, the police arrested the suspect.

According to the complainant, the school principal used to send obscene messages to her sister.

“The school principal called my sister to his office on June 1 where he attempted to rape her. The principal had also threatened to fail my sister in the exam if she didn’t comply,” the FIR read.

The complainant said that her sister is a 10th-grade student and was silent due to fear. The police arrested the accused and started the investigation.

