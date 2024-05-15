web analytics
Three arrested for ‘attempted rape’ in Karachi

By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested three suspects for attempting to rape a schoolgirl and making a video in the Malir Jafar Tayyar area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the victim schoolgirl went to her friend’s residence where some boys attempted to rape her and film the incident.

The police said that the suspects made a video of the victim and were threatening to viral it. A case of attempted rape and blackmailing was  has been reported.

The case was registered at the Malir City police station and arrested the suspects, who had the video in their mobile phones.

The victim schoolgirl said that the suspects attempted to rape her and then made a video, which they used to blackmail her.

Earlier on Tuesday, a seven-year-old girl was raped by an unknown man in Karachi’s Orangi Town

As per details, a seven-year-old girl was raped in the limits of Pakistan Bazar police station in Orangi Town. The rapist fled the house after committing the crime.

The girl was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where police surgeon Dr Samia confirmed sexual assault. She said the condition of the girl is critical and she is under observation.

Meanwhile, the mother of the rape-victim girl said, she works to continue livelihood of the family as her husband is a drug-addict.

