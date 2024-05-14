7-year-old girl raped in Karachi

KARACHI: A seven-year-old girl was raped by an unknown man in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported, citing police.

As per details, a seven-year-old girl was raped in the limits of Pakistan Bazar police station in Orangi Town. The rapist fled the house after committing the crime.

The girl was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where police surgeon Dr Samia confirmed sexual assault. She said the condition of the girl is critical and she is under observation.

Meanwhile, the mother of the rape-victim girl said, she works to continue livelihood of the family as her husband is a drug-addict.

Earlier this year, a woman was allegedly raped in Karachi after being lured on the pretext of a government job offer.

The victim woman got the case registered and maintained in the FIR that the accused person called her on the pretext of an interview for a job and later sexually assaulted her in the Gulistan-e-Johar locality.

The woman said that accused Fahad also threatened to harm her if she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted.