School Holiday Announced for August 4

KARACHI: The Department of School Education, Sindh, has announced a holiday in all private and government schools on August 4 for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), ARY News reported.

The department has also issued a notification in this regard.

Additionally, the Department of College Education, Sindh, has also announced a holiday on August 4 for all private and government colleges.

Earlier, the Sindh government had abolished the weekly Saturday holiday in all public and private schools across the province, restoring a six-day working week from August 1.

According to a notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, all educational institutions under its administrative control will observe classes from Monday to Saturday with effect from August 1, 2026, until further orders.

The notification states that the decision supersedes the department’s previous orders regarding the weekly schedule.

With the latest directive, both public and private schools across Sindh will resume a six-day academic week to ensure continuity in teaching and learning.

Earlier, several teachers had called for the restoration of the six-day working week, arguing that the Saturday holiday was affecting classroom continuity and students’ academic progress.

They maintained that prolonged weekly breaks had a negative impact on students’ learning aptitude, classroom engagement and overall academic performance.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab is considering extending summer vacations for schools in flood-affected areas as heavy monsoon rains continue to cause widespread disruption across the province.