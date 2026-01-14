School lovers reunite and marry in their 60s

Kerala: Love found its way back for Jayaprakash and Rashmi, a couple from Kerala who married in their late 60s, decades after being separated by life’s circumstances, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The two first fell in love as schoolmates, but family obligations and practical realities forced them apart. Rashmi went on to marry and build a family in Kerala, while Jayaprakash moved overseas, where he established his career and married.

Both lived full lives, raising children and honouring their responsibilities, as their youthful romance became a distant memory.

Years later, loss brought unexpected change. Rashmi’s husband passed away about ten years ago, while Jayaprakash lost his wife nearly five years ago.

Fate intervened when Jayaprakash saw Rashmi in a short film, prompting him to reconnect through relatives. What began as a casual conversation soon revived feelings that had quietly endured over the years.

With the encouragement and blessings of their children, the couple married in a simple, heartfelt ceremony surrounded by family and goodwill.

Their story stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, proving that destiny has its own timing—and that second chances can arrive even late in life.