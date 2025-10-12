School officials suspended over unauthorized events

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has launched an urgent investigation into two incidents involving school activities that violated official educational regulations and instructions.

Minister of Education Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei has ordered the suspension of those responsible — including school principals and curriculum teachers — pending the outcome of the inquiry.

In a statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of educational institutions and strict adherence to national laws. It described the violations as serious transgressions requiring full accountability and disciplinary action.

The Ministry noted that the incidents breached Ministerial Resolution No. 135 of 2025, which regulates celebrations and events within schools, prohibiting any activity without supervision from the educational activities departments and prior official approval.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, the Ministry warned that it “will not tolerate any breach of instructions or violation of approved regulations.”

It urged all school administrations to strictly follow relevant laws and ensure that school programs align with educational objectives and the national interest.