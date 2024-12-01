School principal arrested for alleged abuse of teachers, students

SHEIKHUPURA: A school principal has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing several teachers and students in the Mirza Virkan area of Sheikhupura, reported Ary News.

The case came to light after videos of the victims went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Following the emergence of the videos, the B-division station police conducted a raid on complaints of students and apprehended the accused.

Police recovered at least 150 obscene videos from the possession of the accused, identified as Arsalan, who was serving as the principal of Noor-ul-Huda school.

According to police, the accused principal also used to blackmail the victims and threaten them to make their videos viral.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, who during the interrogation confessed to sexually assaulting the victims.

The accused also admitted to recording the videos of the crime by CCTV and hidden cameras and selling them online in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Chief Education Officer sealed the schools as police launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, in another incident in Punjab, a rape case of a student at a private college turned out as fabricated.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked 20 suspects including journalists and social media activists for allegedly spreading misinformation and defaming a private college in Lahore ‘rape’ case.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Principal of the private college Saadia Javed, stating that the accused persons ran a malicious campaign on social media, harming the institution’s reputation.

According to the FIR, an inquiry found no evidence of rape or the alleged victim’s existence. “The accused created unrest among students with their false claims,” the FIR stated. CCTV footage and the investigation with a security guard revealed no evidence of the alleged incident.