School’s registration canceled after student ‘humiliated for speaking Urdu’

KARACHI: The The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh has canceled the registration of school located in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area after a fifth-grade student was allegedly humiliated for speaking in Urdu, ARY News reported.

According to details, the five-member inquiry committee formed after the ward’s father made a video claiming that his son was marked and insulted for speaking Urdu in school has presented its report to Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The directorate, in its report, said that the student named Moosa was not only insulted by a teacher but his face was also stained with black ink and was made a laughing stock only for speaking in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

The directorate has therefore canceled the registration of private school and has imposed a fine of 100,000 rupees on the management for their negligence which allowed the incident to happen.

The committee interviewed parents, school principal and the student’s classmates during the inquiry.

Speaking about the development, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that children cannot be forced to only learn a particular language for studies as learning with the help of their mother tongue is every child’s legal right.

He also assured the children studying in the private school that their education or progress won’t be affected by the cancellation of school’s registration.

