School student gets SHC permission to appear in exams amid June-July fee dispute

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted conditional permission for a ninth-grade student to appear in forthcoming examinations amid June-July school fee dispute.

As per details, family of the student moved court against the administration of private school in Karachi concerning the dispute of early demand for June and July fees.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the school administration in Karachi issued fee challans for June and July in advance, contrary to established procedures.

The lawyer argued that, as per the Education Department’s circular, fees for June and July are meant to be collected during April and May. Despite complaints being lodged with the relevant authorities regarding the premature fee demand, no action was taken, the counsel added.

After hearing the initial arguments, the SHC ordered that the student be permitted to sit the examination without any hindrance, while also directing that the student’s result should be withheld until further proceedings in the case.

The court also sought responses from the Advocate General of Sindh and other relevant parties, directing them to submit their replies at the next hearing.

Earlier in 2024, the Sindh government restrained private schools from charging extra fees beyond admission and monthly tuition fees.

According to details, the Directorate of Private Institutions issued a notification prohibiting private schools from charging additional fees. According to the notification, private schools can only charge admission and monthly tuition fees.