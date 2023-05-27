School students hospitalized after eating meal with “snake” in it

Around 100 school students were hospitalized in India after a poisonous snake was allegedly found in their meal.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened at Amouna middle school in the Araria district of Bihar city. An official recalled one of the students raising the alarm after seeing the snake in their food, consumed by hundreds of pupils.

Araria District Education Officer (DEO) Rajkumar confirmed there were no casualties.

“All the schoolchildren who consumed mid-day meals have been admitted at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital, and fortunately, all are safe,” he said.

The officer said that said a Non-Government Organization is responsible for providing students with meals. He added an investigation has been launched and the organization’s license will be cancelled if their involvement is found.

The teachers said they complained about the food quality to the NGO in the past, but it fell on deaf ears.