School summer holidays to kick off from THIS date

LAHORE: The provincial education minister has announced that the summer holidays in schools across Punjab will begin from May 28, 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the educational institute will remain closed from May 28.

He further stated that the school timings have also been changed. According to the new timings classes will commence at 7:30am and will conclude at 11:30am.

Earlier, the Secretary Schools Education had announced that the summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 9. However, if the heat intensifies, schools might be closed a week earlier.

Although the dates were decided, no official announcement or notification was issued yet regarding school closures.

Meanwhile, education departments in other provinces are also deliberating on summer break dates, following Punjab’s decision.

Read More: ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’: PSX announces holiday on May 28

Yesterday, the Sindh government officially declared May 28 as a public holiday in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

A notification issued on Monday confirmed that all government offices under the Sindh administration will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28.

Schools across the province will also observe a holiday on the same day.

Normal activities are set to resume on Wednesday, May 29, when schools and government institutions will reopen as per routine.

The nation observes ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ (the day of greatness) to commemorate the historic nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

The nuclear explosions were conducted in self-defence to respond to India’s aggression of nuclear tests.

On this day, Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in Rajhasthan state of India. The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense strong.

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan at that time, under whom nuclear tests were carried out as major world powers urged him to avoid the tests.