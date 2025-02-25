School timings for Ramadan 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD: The education authorities have announced the revised school timings for Ramadan 2025 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The revised timings aim to facilitate students and staff educational institutions across Punjab and Sindh provinces observing fasts while maintaining educational activities.

In Punjab, regular schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM on weekdays, with Friday classes ending at 12:30 PM. Double-shift schools will have morning sessions from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon shifts from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. On Fridays, the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

In Sindh, the Ramadan school schedule varies according to educational levels. Primary schools with single shifts will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while double-shift primary institutions will have morning classes from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM and afternoon sessions from 11:45 AM to 2:45 PM. Secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools in Sindh will follow identical Ramadan timing patterns.

School administrators are directed to implement these revised timings immediately upon the commencement of Ramadan. Parents and students can obtain detailed information from their respective school administrations or provincial education department websites.

Ramadan likely commence on THIS day in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission predicted the sighting of the Ramadan moon for the year 2025.

According to a SPARCO spokesperson, the new moon will occur on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

However, SPARCO has indicated that the visibility of crescent moon will be challenging in Pakistan on February 28th.

“Due to the moon’s low altitude and distance on February 28th, it will be difficult to see the crescent,” the spokesperson stated. “The crescent will not be visible to the human eye.”

Based on these calculations, SPARCO predicts that Ramadan is likely to begin in Pakistan on March 2, 2025.

The spokesperson emphasised that these are predictions, and the final decision regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon will be announced by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Friday, 28th February for the sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon.