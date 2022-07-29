School timings in Punjab notified

LAHORE: Punjab’s school education department has released school timings in the province including Lahore from August 01, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, boys’ schools in the province will open at 7:30 am and will be off at 1:00 pm, while the timings for the girls’ school will be from 7:15 am to 1:00 pm.

On Friday, the boys and girls will be off at 11:30 am and 11:00 am respectively.

Furthermore, the timings for the schools working in double shifts will be from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm in the first shift and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The timings for the schools will be changed for the winter season from October 15, the education authorities of Punjab said.

On June 18 it was learnt that around 7,000 Insaf Afternoon schools in the Punjab province established for improving literacy rate and managing education infrastructure in an efficient manner are on the verge of shutdown.

According to provincial education department, the afternoon schools would be closed if funds will not be made available within a month. It has emerged that the teachers have not been paid fees for the past four months.

