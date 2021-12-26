Govt changes school timings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has changed the timings of the various schools in Islamabad owing to the traffic congestions on roads due to ongoing construction work.

In this regard, a notification was also issued by the Islamabad administration. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat shared a notification issued on December 23.

“In order to reduce peak hour traffic congestion and facilitate smooth flow of traffic, the following blocks have been made sector-wise to streamline the traffic,” the notification stated.

On recommendation of the SSP @RaiMazharPSP following order had been issued to manage congestion on roads because of construction of IJP Road and Rawal Dam chowk. We will keep on reviewing the situation and will evolve a plan which reduces traffic load during rush hours https://t.co/aTEsl25G96 — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 23, 2021

The decision has been made on the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rai Mazhar, it added.

According to a notification, the urban areas of the capital have been divided into five blocks.

Educational institutions located in I and H sectors have been put in Block 1, F-6 and F-7 in Block 2, F-8 and F-10 in Block 4, G-10 and G-11 in Block 4 and F-11 and E-11 in Block 5.

Timings

Block 1, 2 and 4

The morning shifts in institutions located in Block 1 (sectors I and H), Block 2 (F-6 and F-7) and Block 4 (G-10 and G-11) will be 8am to 1pm.

The evening shift in the following blocks will start from 1:30pm and end at 6:30pm. The timing for Montessori and prep classes will be 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Block 3 and 5

The school timings for the morning shift in Block 3 and 5, which consists of Sectors F-8, F-10, F-11 and E-11 will be from 8:30am to 1:30pm and 1 pm, while evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.

Block 5 which consists of Sectors F-11 and E-11 will have the morning shift from 8:30am to 1pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.

