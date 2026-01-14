School timings revised due to severe cold weather

School timings have been revised in another province of Pakistan due to persistently cold weather, with the new schedule set to take effect from 16 January.

According to details, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced changes to school hours in the plains following a severe cold spell after winter holidays.

A notification issued by the education department stated that all primary schools across the province will operate from 9:00am to 1:30pm, while middle, high and higher secondary schools will function from 9:00am to 2:20pm.

Officials said the decision aims to protect students from harsh weather conditions while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also revised school timings across the province.

On the directives of Education Minister Sardar Shah, all public and private schools will open at 9:00am, while closing times will remain unchanged. These timings will remain in force from 16 January to 26 January.

In contrast, the Punjab government has extended winter vacations by one week, announcing 19 January as the new reopening date for schools.