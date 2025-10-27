Punjab revises school timings amid winter conditions

As smog and winter conditions worsen across Punjab, the provincial government has revised school timings , ARY News reported on Monday.

The new school timings are effective from Monday (today), October 27, 2025, until April 15, 2026.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the new schedule on Sunday, stating that all schools will now open at 8:45 am and close at 1:30 pm.

Winter School timing

According to the official notification, single-shift schools will operate from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, while classes on Fridays will end at 12:30 pm. For double-shift schools, the first shift will run from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, and the second from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Teachers are required to remain on duty from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, and until 12:30 pm on Fridays. Schools will also open on alternate Saturdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

District CEOs have been allowed a 15-minute margin to adjust timings according to local weather conditions. The decision, officials said, was taken after evaluating the rising smog levels and seasonal temperature drop to ensure children’s safety during early hours when pollution is most severe.

The Education Department asserted that the change is part of precautionary measures aimed at minimizing health risks for students and staff, noting that the schedule will remain in force until the air quality and weather conditions improve.