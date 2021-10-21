School van falls into Rawalakot ravine, killing 3 kids

RAWALAKOT: At least three children were killed while 15 others got injured when a school van plunged into a gorge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot.

Police relayed that the accident took place near Khai Gala area.

On getting information, rescue and police teams reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Their identities could not be ascertained immediately, nor was there any immediate word as to what caused the accident.

In July this year, at least five people were killed and two others injured when a car fell into River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley. The bodies and injured were retrieved from the river.

