Schoolboy falls 60ft off a cliff, walks away uninjured

Luck was on a schoolboy’s side as he walked away without any major injury after plunging 60ft down a cliff while having his picture taken on a school trip.

The 15-year-old fell from the edge of the famous Old Harry Rocks in Studland, Dorset in the United Kingdom as his friends watched in horror, a UK media outlet reported.

Rescue officials arrived at the at the beach below the cliff after a distress call to the authorities. However, they were left astonished after they saw the schoolboy “virtually uninjured.”

According to authorities, the 15-year-old landed on the side of shingle bed at the bottom of the cliffs.

While he sustained minor scratches to his head and back, the boy got to his feet and walked towards the shore.

Rescue workers had the boy checked by an ambulance crew who said that the schoolboy did not need hospitalisation.

Read more: Caught-On-Cam: Seven-month-old baby survives fall from fourth floor

A coastguard official said that the boy had went to the edge of the famous rocks despite warning signs urging people to stay away from the edge of the cliff.

According to the official, the 15-year-old had posed for a photo when the accident happened.

“The 15-year-old boy was on a school trip from London doing a geography field study. The pupils were all advised not to go too close to the edge but he wanted a picture of himself next to it,” coastguard official Ian Brown said.

‘His friend was meant to take the photo but as he did the boy fell over the edge,” he added.

In April this year, a seven-month-old baby was rescued by onlookers and passerby who had fallen from the fourth floor to the second floor in a video that went viral on social media.

The viral video recorded in Avadi of India’s Chennai showed the infant sitting on the edge of a tin roof and nearing a potential fall at an apartment building.

The baby had accidentally slipped from the fourth floor and ended up on a window porch on the second floor of the complex.

Three men were then seen trying to climb from the first floor to reach the baby while others held a bedsheet to catch the infant if she slipped.

Following coordination and assistance from each other, one man successfully rescued the baby and brought her to safety.