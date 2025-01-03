Schoolchildren to get warm clothes in Punjab

According to sources, the initiative will see 21,000 students from government schools receiving winter apparel starting January 13.

The distribution will occur in Lahore and three other districts, including Narowal, Rajanpur, and Layyah. Students will receive items such as sweaters, coats, shoes, and uniforms as part of this program.

The project, launched on the directives of the CM, will be implemented with assistance from the Department of Bait-ul-Mal and the Social Welfare Department.

Sources confirmed that the selection process for schools eligible to benefit from this initiative has already been finalized.

According to a revised notification of the Punjab Education Department, winter holidays break will last until January 10.

The winter vacation schedule was revised to ensure a uniform break for all students and teachers across the province.

However, the school would reopen on 13th January due to weekly offs of Saturday and Sunday on January 11 and 12.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced 22-day winter vacations in schools across the province from December 20 to January 10.