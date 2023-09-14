Schoolgirl killed by ‘mysterious bullet’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A 7-year-old girl was killed in a mysterious shooting incident in a car in Karachi’s Buffer zone area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning when the minor girl, Maryam, was sitting in the back seat of the car when suddenly a bullet hit her in the head.

A bullet suddenly hit the child in the head and she was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, police said.

The child’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the incident might have been caused by a stray bullet. Police added that they were still collecting information about the incident.

SP Central Faisal Abdul said further investigation is being done regarding the incident.