Schoolgirl lifts overturned rickshaw, saves mother’s life

In a remarkable act of bravery, a seventh-grade schoolgirl from India saved her mother after an autorickshaw overturned on her in Mangaluru, Karnataka – India.

The incident occurred on Friday when an autorickshaw, trying to avoid hitting the woman identified as Chetana as she crossed the road, lost control and flipped over, pinning her underneath.

Despite initial shock, the school girl named, Vaibhavi, quickly gathered strength and lifted the vehicle, which had both a driver and a passenger inside.

CCTV footage of the heroic act has gone viral, earning widespread praise online.

Chetana, 35, is being treated for serious injuries at a private hospital in Surathkal, India, while the autorickshaw driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

Social media has hailed Vaibhavi’s courageous response, calling her a true hero for her act of bravery.