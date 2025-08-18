Schools closed again amid heavy rainfall, flash floods

Authorities in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have ordered the temporary closure of all schools and other educational institutions following a high flood alert issued by the Meteorological Department.

According to an official notification, both public and private schools across the district will remain closed on August 18 and 19, 2025 as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimber, over the coming days.

It cautioned that the weather conditions may trigger flash flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly areas.

In addition, the department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Islamabad within the next 24 hours, with brief intervals in between.

Officials said the closure of schools in Bagh was a necessary step to reduce risks as the region braces for the impact of the ongoing monsoon spell.

Read more: NDMA continues relief operations in KP floods affected areas

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta and Gilgit twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.