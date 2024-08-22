Schools, colleges to remain closed

ISLAMABAD: The district administration in Islamabad has sealed red zone and declared holiday in public and private schools on Thursday.

In a statement released on X, previously Twitter, the Ministry of Interior announced that all public and private schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed today, 22 August.

The decision, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, was made in light of the current volatile situation in the city following PTI’s rally in the capital city.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that no one will be allowed to access the Red Zone to hold protests.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, he said maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government.

Everyone has the right to protest, but demonstrations should be held in designated areas and should not disrupt the daily lives of the public.

Mohsin Naqvi also warned of strict action against those who take the law into their own hands.

PTI postpones rally

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol on August 22 (today) after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

As per details, the announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.

Yesterday, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

READ: NOC for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad revoked



The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.