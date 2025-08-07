web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Schools Extend Summer Vacations to August 31

Hassan Hafeez
By Hassan Hafeez
|

TOP NEWS

Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez is a young journalist associated with ARY News Lahore. As a special correspondent, he covers health, education, civil aviation, excise & taxation stories.

LAHORE- August 7, 2025: The Punjab School Education Department has announced an extension of summer vacation for all public and private schools across the province, providing relief to students and parents.

According to an official notification issued on August 7, 2025, the summer holidays, originally set to end earlier, will now continue from August 14 to August 31, 2025. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 1, 2025, resuming full academic activities.

This decision, approved by the Competent Authority, builds on the department’s earlier notification dated May 20, 2025. The extended summer break applies to all educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Punjab School Education Department. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the revised schedule.

Clearing Confusion Over Fake Notifications

The announcement comes just a day after the department debunked a fake notification circulating online, which falsely claimed an extension of the summer vacation. The School Education Department had promptly clarified that no such decision had been made at the time and urged the public to rely only on official updates. The August 7 notification puts an end to the confusion, confirming the extended summer break until August 31, 2025.

Summer Vacations in Schools- News and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.