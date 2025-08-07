Schools Extend Summer Vacations to August 31

LAHORE- August 7, 2025: The Punjab School Education Department has announced an extension of summer vacation for all public and private schools across the province, providing relief to students and parents.

According to an official notification issued on August 7, 2025, the summer holidays, originally set to end earlier, will now continue from August 14 to August 31, 2025. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 1, 2025, resuming full academic activities.

This decision, approved by the Competent Authority, builds on the department’s earlier notification dated May 20, 2025. The extended summer break applies to all educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Punjab School Education Department. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the revised schedule.

Clearing Confusion Over Fake Notifications

The announcement comes just a day after the department debunked a fake notification circulating online, which falsely claimed an extension of the summer vacation. The School Education Department had promptly clarified that no such decision had been made at the time and urged the public to rely only on official updates. The August 7 notification puts an end to the confusion, confirming the extended summer break until August 31, 2025.