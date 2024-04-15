Schools in Balochistan to remain closed amid rain emergency

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan has announced that schools will remain closed for two more days (Monday and Tuesday) amid rain and urban flooding emergency, ARY News reported.

As per details, a rain and urban flooding emergency was declared in Balochistan in the wake of torrential rains in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti presided a meeting attended by PDMA officials and Divisional Commissioners where he was dismayed over not addressing the public complaints.

Yesterday, the Met Office forecast rainfall in over 25 districts of Balochistan on third day of the wet spell in the province.

As per details, at least 10 persons have lost their lives in lightning strikes, roof collapse and other rain-related incidents.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that 15 houses were damaged in Pishin during rainfall.

“The roads of Hanna Orak and Chashma Achozai, which were closed by flash floods, have been restored”, PDMA stated.

“The water flowing at Pinjra Pull point in Bolan Pass,” PDMA said.

The disaster management authority has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. It said that the vehicles stranded in flooding at Chashma Achozai, have been rescued. PDMA said that dozens of people have also been rescued in Pishin.

One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu and Khuzdar yesterday.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.