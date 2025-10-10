Schools in Lahore closed early amid security concerns

LAHORE: All public and private schools across Lahore have shut before the scheduled time due to the prevailing security situation, according to the District Education Authority.

In its directive, the authority instructed school heads to immediately inform parents via phone calls so they can pick up their children safely.

The official notification stated that the decision was taken in view of the city’s security and law and order situation, urging all school administrations to ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, school attendance remained significantly lower than usual, with many students unable to reach educational institutions.

The development comes as a religious party’s march prompted authorities to seal Lahore’s entry and exit points, deploying heavy contingents of security forces at Ravi Bridge, Saggian, Babu Sabu, and Thokar Niaz Baig, among other key locations.

The closure of major routes has led to long traffic jams across the city, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Sources also confirmed that motorways between Lahore and Islamabad have been closed in both directions due to the security situation.

Meanwhile, the Metro Bus service has also been suspended in Rawalpindi. Major roads in the twin cities have been sealed, and a heavy contingent of police has been deployed. The traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan to manage the situation.