Schools in Lahore likely to observe winter vacations from Dec 24

LAHORE: District Education Authorities (DEAs) in Punjab are likely to observe winter vacations in public schools and colleges from December 24.

According to reports, DAE Lahore is considering finalizing the winter vacation schedule for public schools and colleges in the district. The expected duration of winter vacations is from December 24 to January 1. All public schools and colleges are will reopen on 2nd January.

The quarterly exams will be held on the same schedule. The exams will start from 5th December and will continue till 23rd December.

The official notification regarding winter vacations in Lahore’s schools will be issued soon.

Besides, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) made changes in the school timings for public schools due to the smog condition in the provincial capital. Private schools are also following the new time schedule.

Starting from 15 October, boys’ schools will operate between 8:30 AM and 2 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The schools will shut down at 12 PM on Friday. Girls’ schools will operate between 8:15 AM and 1:45 PM. The schools will shut down at 11:45 PM on Friday.

Comments