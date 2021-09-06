Schools issue consent forms to parents for students vaccination

KARACHI: Schools are issuing consent forms to parents for vaccination of their children, citing the Private Schools Association, ARY News reported on Monday.

“We are only issuing consent forms for parents today,” Haider Ali an official of the private schools body has stated.

“A meeting is on the card with the schools directorate today. The mechanism of the students’ vaccination will be devised after the session,” schools official said.

“The students will only be vaccinated after consent of their parents,” Haider Ali said.

The Sindh government has decided to begin COVID vaccination of grade-9 to 12 students in schools and colleges of the province from today, linking it with a consent certificate from parents.

It was agreed in a meeting on Sunday chaired by education minister Sardar Shah, to go ahead with the health department suggestion to launch a vaccination drive for grade 9 to 12 students from Monday (today).

The session decided to take into confidence the associations of parents and schools before the immunization process.

Schools in Sindh on August 30 reopened with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), after they were allowed to remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days besides also ensuring a 100 percent vaccination of their teaching and non-teaching staff.