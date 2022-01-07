Schools reopen in Punjab with SOPs

LAHORE: All government and private schools across Punjab have reopened today (Friday) after winter vacations, ARY News reported.

The educational institutions of Punjab were closed from December 23 till January 6 on account of winter vacations.

Meanwhile, due to rain and increase in cold, the attendance of the students at the schools is low.

On Thursday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas welcoming the students and teachers back to school urged them to follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.

Read more: Winter vacations in educational institutions from Jan 3: NCOC

It is noteworthy that schools and colleges in Sindh reopened on Monday after winter vacations ended on Jan 1. The province began the winter vacations on Dec 20.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that students could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh began their vacations from Dec 20 while those in Punjab closed for winter break from Dec 23.

